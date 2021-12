Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt has been described as one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood. In her definition, nepotism has also found a mention. It reads, 'At a very young age she is one of most sought-out actress in bollywood. Her upcoming movies include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, her telugu debute with SS Rajamouli's RRR, her first movie under her production house 'Darlings' and Karan Johar's Brahmastra. She has many times been put down on the name of nepotism. However, audience is changing their minds by seeing the talent in her. She continues to be one of India's biggest female superstar with her fabulous film choices like Udta Punjab, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Highway.'