Nyra Banerjee in Pisachini

Colors is coming up with a new show, Pisachini. The show is about a Pisachini, supernatural spirit that wrecks the lives of the lead pair. Nyra Banerjee is playing the role of Rani Pisachini on the show. We can see that she is gorgeous in the promos. She looked like a literal angel in white in one of the promos. She is pretty even in the new promo that sees her in a blue gown. Well, Indian TV is kind of high on stunning daayans, naagins, chudails and what not. Here is a detailed look...