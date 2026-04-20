PM Modi focuses on K-drama popularity in India: 7 Korean thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

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PM Modi Recognises India’s Love For K-Dramas Prime Minister Narendra Modi just pointed out how much Indians are loving K-dramas and K-pop these days. He chatted about it with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, showing everyone that Korean entertainment isn’t just a trend anymore, it’s everywhere in the country.

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India And South Korea’s Cultural Bond Is Growing Modi also shared that India and South Korea will host a Friendship Festival in 2028. The idea is to celebrate the strong, long-standing cultural link between both countries and bring people even closer together.

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Crash Landing On You Crash Landing On You has become a go-to K-drama for those just starting out. The story is wild, a rich businesswoman from South Korea gets swept into North Korea after a paragliding accident and ends up falling for a North Korean soldier. People love it for its emotional storyline, sweet romance, and unforgettable characters.

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Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Set in a cozy seaside village, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha feels like a warm hug. It’s about a city dentist who moves to the countryside and finds herself drawn to a local handyman with a heart of gold. Fans can’t get enough of the show’s comforting vibe, cute romance, and the sense of community that shines through every episode.

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When Life Gives You Tangerines When Life Gives You Tangerines grabbed everyone’s attention as soon as it aired. The drama follows Ae-Sun and Gwan-Sik as they deal with love, heartbreak, family troubles, and their own dreams. It’s raw and emotional, honestly, it makes a lot of viewers tear up because the storytelling hits hard.

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Twinkling Watermelon Twinkling Watermelon mixes things up with some fantasy alongside family drama and romance. A teenager goes back in time and meets his parents when they were young, which turns the story into something both moving and unexpectedly sweet as he tries to change what’s ahead for them.

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Hospital Playlist Hospital Playlist centers on five doctors who’ve been friends since medical school. You get to watch them juggle everything, life, love, and work while sticking together at the same hospital. Viewers love it for the realness of the friendships, those truly emotional scenes, and how much it feels like real life.

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