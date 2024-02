Alia Bhatt: The Fashion icon, we all need

Alia Bhatt proves that impressing with your fashion choices doesn't require going overboard. You just need to be true to yourself and wear whatever you can carry with confidence. It's not about following trends blindly but about expressing your own style in a way that feels authentic and comfortable to you. Confidence is the key to making any outfit shine, and Alia certainly embodies that.