South Indian movies are turning out to be a rage. With the stupendous success of RRR, KGF 3 and more South Indian films, there is great anticipation for upcoming biggies. Among all, it is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I that is making the maximum noise. Starring actor Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha and many more - the period drama has left everyone astonished with its trailer. Fans are simply raving about the visual treat that Ponniyin Selvan I is going to be. But well, did you know how much money has been spent on the making of this film? As reported by Koimoi, the makers have spent a whopping Rs 500 crore to create the masterpiece. Here's looking at other big-budget South films that are coming our way.