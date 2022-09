Image credit: Google

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan is all set to release on 30th Sept 2022. It’s a Tamil film, and will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. It is expected that the movie will take bumper opening at the box office. But, before PS 1 releases, let’s look at the box office collection of Tamil biggies that released this year.