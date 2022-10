Image credit: Google

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Hindi box office collection

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 has been doing very well at the box office especially in the Tamil markets. The movie was dubbed and released in Hindi also, but it has been getting an average response at the box office. In 4 days, according to early estimates, the film has collected Rs. 9.75 crore. While the response is average, it has already surpassed the lifetime collection of many South dubbed films which starrer big South stars.