Image credit: Google

Ponniyin Selvan – Sathyaraj

It is said that Sathyaraj was offered one of the pivotal roles in the movie, but the veteran actor rejected it due to his other professional commitments. It would have been great to watch Sathyaraj in PS1. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1: Chiyaan Vikram's speech about history of Cholas and Indian culture is winning the internet; video goes VIRAL [Watch]