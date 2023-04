Image credit: Twitter

Ponniyin Selvan 2 pre-release event: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes another stunning appearance

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is inching closer to its release. The multi-starrer is releasing on 28th April 2023. Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2 is directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Chiyraan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and more alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The cast has been promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2 ahead of its release across the country. Just last evening they were in Hyderabad. And now, they will soon promote the movie in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a rare appearance at the event in Hyderabad last evening. Fans are going gaga over the same.