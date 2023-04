Ponniyin Selvan 2 star cast in Mumbai

Ponniyin Selvan 2 star cast is all excited and gearing up for the release of their period drama movie. PS 2 was spotted in Mumbai for promotion of the movie ahead of its release. The team has sported the same printed t-shirt to promote the film in Mumbai. From the cast of the magnum opus Chiyaan Vikram, Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi were present in the city. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is directed by Mani Ratnam and the magnum opus is scheduled to release on 28th April 2023.