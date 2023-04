Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan reach Hyderabad

Ponniyin Selvan II is one of the most-anticipated films. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus will release on April 28. Ahead of the big release, the star cast has now reached Hyderabad for promotions. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too was papped at Hyderabad airport. Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan too has accompanied her for the promotions.