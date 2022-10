Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts her mould breaker award in this sexy avatar

Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts her mould breaker award in this sexy avatar and leaves her fans asking for more. Got awarded the title 'Mould breaker' at Lions Gold awards last night. Sounds nice, feels good, made me happy! A tight hug to the people here that have rooted for me from the beginning of my career, even if both you and I didn't always know what the hell I was doing. All those unconventional but sincere choices seem to be mould-breaking in the larger picture, after all :) My vibe was fully powered by this ridiculously sexy saree from @itrhofficial and diamonds from @herstoryjewels.