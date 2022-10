Image credit: YouTube

Ponniyin Selvan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Mandakini Devi (Spoiler Alert)

If you haven't seen Ponniyin Selvan, this would be a spoiler for you. Aishwarya has a double role in the film and we just get a small glimpse of her character Mandakini Devi in the PS1. But, still that character leaves a strong mark, and we now wait to know more about her in the sequel.