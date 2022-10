Ponniyin Selvan takes third best of Tamil cinema in 2022

Ponniyin Selvan has collected ₹26 crore gross on day 1 in Tamil Nadu, falling just short of Valimai, which had pocketed ₹28 crore gross on day 1 in the state. Beast is much ahead with the all-time Tamil Nadu record of ₹36 crore opening-day gross. The Mani Ratnam directed PS1 also performed decently in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in its Kannada and Telugu versions to take its all-India day 1 total to ₹44 crore gross. Surprisingly, it's only the Hindi dubbed version that's been disappointing, clearly showing that Tamil films aren't cracking the pan-India code like their Telugu counterparts.