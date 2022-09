Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan called a plastic beauty,

Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan called a plastic beauty, netizens alleged her of doing plastic surgery. Since quite a time now Aishwarya has been mercilessly trolled for her looks as the internet claims she has done no tic and more. While her fans come in support of her and give it back to the trollers every time.