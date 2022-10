Image credit: Google

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 8

Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi starrer Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has been doing well at the box office. As per early estimates, the film on its second Friday collected Rs. 10.15 crore net in all languages. So, the total box office collection of the film is Rs. 185.75 crore. According to the makers, the movie has minted Rs. 300 crore + gross at the box office worldwide.