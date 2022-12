South Indian movies releasing in 2023

The year 2022 was all about South Indian movies setting the box office on fire. From RRR to KGF 2 and Kantara, regional films beat everyone to gain a powerful hold on the box office numbers. Bollywood suffered and how but the South film industry made massive money. Well, the year 2023 also has a very interesting line of big South Indian films that can serve as severe competition to Bollywood. Take a look.