Image credit: Instagram

Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 release date

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. The movie stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and others. Everyone was eagerly waiting to know when the film will hit the big screens and finally, the makers have announced the release date. Lyca Productions posted on Instagram, “The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!” The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, and the period-action drama is directed by Mani Ratnam. Check out the first look posters below…