Aishwarya Rai's next is Ponniyin Selvan I

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is soon going to be seen in Ponniyin Selvan I. From her look to her charm, everything is appreciated and how. Everyone is getting all the royal feels. She has teamed up with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan I and everyone's excited. The actress has now become very choosy over the kind of films she picks and even in the past, she has been very particular about the projects she associates with. Here's looking at films that she rejected and fell in kitties of stars like Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji and others.