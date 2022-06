Image credit: Instagram

Movies rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. She has been entertaining one and all with her performances for more than two decades. The actress featured in many hit movies like Hum Dil Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Guru and others. She has also won many awards for her amazing performances. But did you know she rejected many films that became super hit at the box office?