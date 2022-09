Image credit: Instagram/ Aashita Singh

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike grabs attention

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger is making a lot of noise on social media lately. Aashita Singh who goes by Instagram handle Aashita Rathore has a striking resemblance to the Ponniyin Selvan star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. From her eyes to nose and lips, everything is eerily similar to the Bollywood DIVA. Aashita Singh is super active on social media and loves to make reel videos. Her Instagram handle is full of reel videos on popular trends, the 90s and 2000s Hindi songs, dialogues and more.