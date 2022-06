Image credit: Instagram

Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 is one of the most awaited films of the year. It’s a Tamil movie but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The film stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Jayaram in the lead roles. It is all set to release on 30th September 2022, and for everyone who has been eagerly waiting for the teaser of the film, here’s the good news.