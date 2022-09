Ponniyin Selvan part 1 cast

Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan part 1 stars a stellar pan-India cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Mohan Raman. Most of the star cast attended a grand trailer and audio launch of the film today, 6th September, along with Director Mani Ratnam, plus Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as the special guests for company. Here are the major highlights from the event…