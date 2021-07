Hot, hotter, hottest

Pooja Banerjee aka Rhea of Kumkum Bhagya is the latest TV diva to pose for Subi Samuel. The actress shared the pics on her Instagram. She was styled by Sheefa Gilani while the makeup was done by Sachin. A former swimming champ, Pooja Banerjee is one of the hottest gals of the TV industry. She is now playing the role of Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. Before this, she was playing Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Take a look at the pics…