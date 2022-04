Pooja Banerjee's daughter Sana took her first flight

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee took her daughter Sana to her in-laws home. This is Pooja Banerjee and husband Sandeep Sejwaal’s first trip after marriage. This is the baby’s first flight. Sana means brilliant or praise. The actress’ in-laws organized a hawan and pooja for the child. In the pics, we can see that the grandmothers from Sandeep’s side cannot contain their happiness on the seeing the baby. It is the same for her sister-in-law, Ritu Sejwaal. Pooja Banerjee has shared all the moments with fans. Take a look…