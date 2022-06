Meet Pooka Bhalekar, RGV’s new find

Ladki, Director Ram Gopal Varma's latest movie, is an Indo-Chinese co-production, introducing martial-artiste-turned-actress Pooja Bhalekar, who specialises in the art of Jeet Kune Do, the fight form founded by Bruce Lee. Originally an expert in Taekwondo, having taken part in multiple tournaments, Pooja extensively trained herself in Jeet kune for her role in RGV's Ladki. Being a Ram Gopal Varma film though, it’s bound to have a lot of oomph and sensuality to go with the action and thrills, and Pooja Bhalekar fits the bill on both counts. Check out her pics here…