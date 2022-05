Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde who has had a dream run in the South industry has run into a bad phase. Radhe Shyam has made losses to the tune of 120 crores as per reports. Now, reports are coming that Acharya's numbers are disastrous. It is going to make a loss of Rs 70 to 80 crores. This is indeed worrisome as Beast is also that big a success. But she is not the only actress to suffer from big budget flops. In fact, her debut film Mohenjo Daro was made on a huge budget but tanked badly. Here is a look at other actresses who suffered from this syndrome.