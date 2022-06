Pooja Hegde

With the stupendous success of South Indian films at the box office, the stars from down the South have also attained humongous fame. They are now pan-India stars and are known in every part of the country. Actresses too are in the form! There indeed seems to be a tough competition between the ladies to bag the top films. Here's looking at 5 actresses who are giving each other tough competition. On top of the list is Pooja Hegde. Despite a few failed projects, Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She next has Jana Gana Mana. Reportedly, she charged a bomb for the same. Reports state that she is among the top paid actresses and she has charged Rs 3.75 crore for the film.