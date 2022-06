Daisy Shah along with Salman Khan in Jai Ho

Daisy Shah is still trying ad to have her place in Bollywood despite making a debut with Salman Khan, but she hasn't yet gotten the desired success but is content in life. Talking bout Salman Khan she had said, Salman sir is my mentor, I am his protégé and will remain so. And, about ‘Salman camp’, yeh camp banana Kaun hai? We never consider ourselves as a part of any camp. We are individuals and form bonds with the ones we work with, and consider them as our family. I would say I am immensely loved by Salman sir’s family. And, I will always be grateful for the support I received from them. Camp is the wrong word to use. There are no camps. Everybody is an individual and free to do whatever he/she wishes to do.