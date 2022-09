Poonam Pandey scorches the airport

Poonam Pandey underlines hotness the moment she steps out, such is her sense of style coupled with her genetically blessed gorgeous looks and hot assets. And she gave ample display of it all once again, by flaunting what could probably be the hottest airport look till date by any celeb. Heck, it's so hot that the AC in her flight may have had to be cranked up a bit. Take a look at the latest Poonam Pandey airport look here...