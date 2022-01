Poonam Pandey, you everlasting HOTTIE

To call Poonam Pandey’ one of the hottest there, is, one of the hottest there was, one of the hottest there ever will be’ is just an undeniable fact, no two ways about it. And the hottie loves providing us with copious eye-candy from time to time, for which we are ever so grateful, aren’t we, guys? Poonam Pandey was recently spotted out and about in Mumbai city today, and the beauty again gave us an eyeful in a figure-hugging, all-white outfit looking simultaneously pristine and a patakha like only she can. Check out her sexier-than-sexy pics here…