Poonam Pandey is known for making bold appearances but this time the netizens say she crossed all the limits

Poonam Pandey who is known to make bold choices was trolled for crossing all her boundaries. She became a popular name with her claim of stripping her dress if India wins a cricket match years ago. To date, Poonam hasn't made a stable career. She has been trying her luck to make an entry in Bollywood and on an OTT platform through web series, but that isn't happening soon.