Image credit: Google

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal which released in 2016 is the highest grossing Indian film till date. The movie has collected Rs. 2024 crore at the box office worldwide (gross). Well, Aamir was the first actor to enter the 100 crore club, and right now, he is the only Bollywood actor who is not just in Rs. 1000 crore club, but he is in Rs. 2000 crore club. Well, everyone is waiting to see which movie will surpass the lifetime collection of Dangal.