Prabhas

South Indian actors have now received pan-India recognition. The stars are loved by everyone and in fact, their films are working much better than Bollywood films. Recently, the success of Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2 have proved that South Indian actors are not famous only in a few states but are known across India. Naturally, these stars are a favourite choice of brands for endorsements. But it is not easy to get a South Indian star to endorse. Reportedly, over the past year, Baahubali star Prabhas has rejected deals that could amount to almost Rs 150 crore. As per a report on news18.com, the actor is very choosy when it comes to brand endorsements as he knows that anything he does can have a great influence on people.