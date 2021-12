Image credit: Instagram

Kriti Sanon calls Prabhas ‘talkative’

A few months ago, while talking to Pinkvilla about her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, Kriti had said, “After a really long time I’m looking up at someone, so that is there. He’s (Prabhas) pretty tall, and I think when we both are in our respective costumes, it kind of comes out even better. I have shot with him in the first schedule, and I am going to shoot with him in the next one. He is a very chilled out person, very humble, a big foodie, and people say that he is shy (and) he doesn’t talk much, but I don’t think it’s true at all. He’s pretty talkative, and I have really got a good equation with him.