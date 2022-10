Highest grossing Telugu movies of all time at the box office worldwide

The worldwide Telugu box office has been shaken up quite a fair bit after the release of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR, with the inclusion of both Telugu movies in the top ten, resulting in Pawan Kalyan starrer Attarintiki Daredi and Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi being replaced. For those who love keeping tabs on the box office or Telugu cinema fans in genera; we have the updated list to top ten highest grossing Telugu movies at the box office worldwide along with their collection below: