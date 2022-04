Image credit: Google

Prabhas reveals why Radhe Shyam failed

Prabhas has been a notable Telugu star but it was his film Baahubali with SS Rajamouli that made him a name and face to reckon with the Pan India audience. Everyone expected Radhe Shyam to become a superhit and rake in lots of moolah at the box office, but that did not happen. Now, as his film with Pooja Hegde gets ready for its television premiere, the actor has dissected what must have gone wrong with Radhe Shyam. In an interview with HT, Prabhas revealed that it may be due to covid that dampened interest or maybe there was something missing in the script. He also said that perhaps, people didn’t like the role he played and that after the success of Baahubali, people want to see him in such larger than life, playing a character that is perfect and too good kind of roles.