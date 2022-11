Karan Johar hinted at Vijay Deverakonda being the reason for Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar's breakup

Karan Johar hinted at Vijay Deverakonda being the reason for Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar's breakup on his show when she confessed to going on a date with the Liger star despite being in a relationship with someone.