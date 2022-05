Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam leads the list of biggest FLOPS of recent times

As per a Twitter handle, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam is the biggest flop one has seen in recent Indian cinema history. It has made Rs 120 crore losses. No one expected such a disaster given that Prabhas’ Saaho and Baahubali were pan-India hits. Another Telugu movie, Acharya is also headed for losses of Rs 60-70 crores as per reports. Koratala Siva’s film starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi has bombed badly. Take a look at list of big flops in recent times…