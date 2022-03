Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer movie Radhe Shyam is now out in cinemas. It is Prabhas' first outing after Saaho in 2019. The film has created a huge buzz and all Prabhas fans are super excited about the sci-fi thriller with romance touch set in a different time period. Of late, South films are having a pan-India release as they have a fan base across India. And hence, today, we will be having a dekko at the first day collections of some of the South biggies that were released in Hindi. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam have garnered about Rs 4.50 crores nett, as per Box Office India. There were a lot of expectations from Prabhas starrer but it seems, the audience will slowly go and watch the film over the weekend.