Prabhas

Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in the Indian cinema. After the release on Baahubali 2, he became a pan-India star. Well, apart from his films, he makes it to the news for his marriage. The 42 years old actor is single and yet to tie the knot. Earlier, this year, while talking to India Today, the actor had opened up about his marriage plans. He had said, “No, I don't get irritated when people ask about my marriage. I understand that it comes from a place of concern. It's quite natural and a normal question. If I were in their position, I would also be concerned.” When he was asked if he will get married soon, the actor said, “When I have an answer to this question, I will definitely make an announcement (laughs).”