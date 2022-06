Prabhas taking conscious efforts in selecting films?

Prabhas is one of the most loved stars in the country. He rose to worldwide fame with his work in Baahubali. However, of late his films have not been doing so well. Saaho and Radhe Shyam both couldn't recreate the magic that Baahubali did. And now, it seems he is carefully picking scripts. At least that is what it looks like from the latest buzz about his negotiations with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Check what this is about below: