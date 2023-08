Kushi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in lead roles. The film is a multi-language release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It promises an emotional rollercoaster, as Vijay and Samantha's characters navigate love and relationships against a backdrop of stunning visuals. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, says women in 40s and 50s are the most beautiful