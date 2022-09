Prabhas

Celebrities are always under the radar of the paparazzi. Wherever they go, cameras follow! Stars are expected to be at their very best behaviour every time they get papped. But there have been times when the emotional side of celebrities has been captured on cameras. It was recently that Baahubali star Prabhas was clicked crying. He broke down at Uncle Krishnam Raju’s funeral. Stars like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun who attended the funeral gave Prabhas a hug and consoled him. Even his fans got emotional seeing tears in his eyes.