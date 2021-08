Prabhas

Bollywood stars often get fat shamed on social media. Fans do not leave a chance to troll actors and this happens almost every day. Recently, it happened with Prabhas. Prabhas is currently prepping for his role in the big budget mythological film Adipurush. It has been reported that the Baahubali star will play the role of Lord Rama in the film. He was recently spotted in Mumbai at the dance rehearsals. As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans couldn't help but notice that Prabhas has gained a considerable amount of weight. He got brutally trolled for his no makeup look which garnered some shocking reactions from the social media users. Many people said that Prabhas was looking like an uncle (aged man) or a milkman without his makeup. While some attributed Prabhas to Vada Pav for gaining weight, some took a dig at his looks saying that he was looking really weird.