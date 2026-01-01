Prabhas’ Spirit look reminds netizens of Ranbir Kapoor; was Animal star's avatar inspired by THIS Pakistani actor?

1/7





Prabhas’s Spirit first look out With the beginning of the new year 2026, the first poster of Prabhas's upcoming film Spirit was released. The poster was unveiled by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, featuring Prabhas and Tripti Dimri. As soon as the poster was released, social media was flooded with reactions. Many users compared this new look of Prabhas with Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal.

Does Prabhas’ Spirit style look like Ranbir Kapoor? Social media users say that Prabhas's look in the poster of Spirit looks a lot like Ranbir Kapoor's animal character. Long hair, thick beard, bruises on the body and aggressive posture made many people think it was Ranbir Kapoor's poster at first glance. Some users even jokingly called it a ‘cut-copy.’

Netizens' reaction to Prabhas’ Spirit One user wrote, “At a glance I thought it’s Ranbir Kapoor, but once you zoom in a bit, it’s #Prabhas‌,” Another wrote, “Am i seeing #Animal Ranbir's Hairstyle, Body, Body Posture, Attitude all in #SpiritFirstLook Prabhas's Image!!???” One posted, “I feel Prabhas is not suited as Ranbir in animal look wise ... Anyway, somehow the vanga needs to cook hard, that's all I want.”

With whom is Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal look inspired by? The teaser suggests a mix of genres, with Ranbir’s look closely resembling Fawad Khan’s Maula Jatt. From the dhoti-style outfit and long hair to visible scars, the resemblance is clear. Ranbir even uses an axe in violent scenes, and the Animal poster looks very similar to Maula Jatt’s.

Is Spirit’s look similar to Animal's? Some fans also said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films have a similar tone and look. People believe that after Animal, the poster of Spirit also shows the same kind of rough and dark atmosphere. However, some fans defended Prabhas, saying that the right decision should be taken only after the story and character of the film are revealed.

All about the Spirit first poster? Talking about the poster, Prabhas is seen without a shirt in it. His back is towards the camera, on which the marks of injuries and bandages are clearly visible. He is wearing loose white pants, has a cigarette in his mouth, and a glass of wine in his hand. He looks very serious and dangerous. Along with Prabhas, the poster also features Triptii Dimri. She is seen in a saree and is seen lighting Prabhas' cigarette.

