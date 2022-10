Image credit: Google

Mahesh Babu – SS Rajamouli movie

Mahesh Babu has SSMB28 lined up, but more than that film, moviegoers are excited for his movie with SS Rajamouli. We all know that Rajamouli movies have made all the South stars, pan-India stars. Also, there have been reports that it will be Alia Bhatt’s first film post-pregnancy, and reportedly Rajamouli is planning to rope in Chris Hemsworth for a cameo. However, there’s no official announcement about it. Also Read - Amid Adipurush trolling, Saif Ali Khan says he 'wants to act in Mahabharata if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings'