Image credit: Google

Krishnam Raju on Prabhas’ marriage

Krishnam Raju in 2019 in an interview had stated that Prabhas will get married soon. He had actually claimed that after Saaho releases, the family will make sure that the actor gets married. But, last year, he had stated that whenever Prabhas wants to get married, it will happen. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda forgoes fees for Jana Gana Mana, Brahmastra event cancelled due to Prabhas and more