Prabhudheva’s wife wanted to kick Nayanthara

Post her breakup with Silambarasan, Nayanthara and Prabhudheva got into a relationship while working together in Villu (2009), co-starring Thalapathy Vijay, which Prabhudheva had directed. The kicker was that the latter was married at the time for 15 years, and his wife, Latha, had not only threatened to kick Nayanthara wherever she spotted her, but even sought her arrest for what she claimed to be her husband being stolen. She even went on a hunger strike and rallied several women’s group to take to the streets and protest against Nayan and also burn her effigies for, again, what they claimed to be disreputable to Tamil culture. All this was to no avail though as in 2011, Prabhudheva divorced his wife. Alas, his relationship with Nayan also ended the next year.