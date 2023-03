Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 68

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar is no more. He reportedly passed away at 3.30 am. As reported by Etimes, he was hospitalised after his potassium levels dropped drastically and he breathed his last. He was the man behind films like Parineeta, Mardaani, and others. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to mourn the loss. Quite a few Bollywood celebrities also showed up at his residence to pay their last respects. From Vidya Balan to Deepika Padukone - many stars were seen attending the funeral.